Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.