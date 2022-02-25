 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

