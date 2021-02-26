Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.