Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

