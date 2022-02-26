Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.