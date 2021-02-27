Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.