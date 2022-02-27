 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts