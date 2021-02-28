For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
