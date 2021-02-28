Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.