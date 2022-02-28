 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

