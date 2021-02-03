Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.