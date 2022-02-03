Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.