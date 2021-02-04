 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

