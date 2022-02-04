 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

