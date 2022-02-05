 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

