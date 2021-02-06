This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain and snow in the evening turning to rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV …
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temper…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.