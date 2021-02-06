Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain and snow in the evening turning to rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.