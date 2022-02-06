 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

