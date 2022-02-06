Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
