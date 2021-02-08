This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
