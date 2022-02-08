Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.