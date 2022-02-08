This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today.…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.