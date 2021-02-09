Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.