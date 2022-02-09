 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

