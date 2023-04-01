Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Concord, NC
