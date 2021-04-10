The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. W…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast ca…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at to…
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…