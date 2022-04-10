Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC
