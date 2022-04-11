Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.