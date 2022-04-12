Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks shoul…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord M…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe.…