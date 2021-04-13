Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.