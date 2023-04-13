Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Concord, NC
