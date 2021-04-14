 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

