Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Concord, NC
