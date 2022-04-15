 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

