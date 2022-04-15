Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.