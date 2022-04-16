Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.