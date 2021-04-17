Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with …
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.