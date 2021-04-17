 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

