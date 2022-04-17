Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.