It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…