Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…
For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F.…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tem…