Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.