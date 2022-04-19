Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Concord, NC
