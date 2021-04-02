Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC
