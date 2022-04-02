 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

