Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT.