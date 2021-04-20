 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

