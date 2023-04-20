The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Concord, NC
