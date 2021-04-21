 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts