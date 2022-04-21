The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 …
For the drive home in Concord: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall arou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…
For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F.…
For the drive home in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folk…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …