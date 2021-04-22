 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

