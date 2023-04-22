The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshi…