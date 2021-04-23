Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a ra…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in th…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord.…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…