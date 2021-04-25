Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.