Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Concord, NC
