The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Ex…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high t…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it w…