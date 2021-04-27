 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

