The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in th…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Concord's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low around 50F.…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ligh…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …