Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

