Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expec…